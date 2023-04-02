Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATP remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,213. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATP. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 580,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

