Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.21 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $285.63 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00061492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

