FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

FGF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. 4,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.70. FG Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

