Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) is Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 2.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $922,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

