Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 7,367,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,006,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

