Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,795,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 2,017,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.1 days.

Filo Mining Price Performance

FLMMF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 5,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLMMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

