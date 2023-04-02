First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
