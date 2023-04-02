First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

