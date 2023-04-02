First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.95 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.17. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

