First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $285.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.88. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

