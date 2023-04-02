First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

BAC opened at $28.60 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

