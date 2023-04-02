First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 35,757 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after buying an additional 259,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $225.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

