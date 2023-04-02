First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 850 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,487,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,740,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CME opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.