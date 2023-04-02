First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at First Community

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in First Community by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 20,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

