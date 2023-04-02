First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 20,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
