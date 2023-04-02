First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,639,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of FFMGF stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 423,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

