First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $89,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNWB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of FNWB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.