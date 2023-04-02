First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FTAG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

