First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FPF opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
