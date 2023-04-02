First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPF opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.