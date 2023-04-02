First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,293,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after buying an additional 1,513,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.30. 2,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

