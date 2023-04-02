Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,010,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 51,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

