Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBCGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

FSBC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. 89,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,546. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $368.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $11,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

