Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

FSBC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. 89,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,546. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $368.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $11,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

