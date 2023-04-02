FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $210.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

