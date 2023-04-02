Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fnac Darty has a fifty-two week low of C$46.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

