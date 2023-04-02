Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $377,321,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $49,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

