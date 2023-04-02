Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

