Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,375,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.76. 168,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.