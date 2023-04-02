Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

