Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 2.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $145.80. The company had a trading volume of 411,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,414. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

