Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 17,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,482. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

