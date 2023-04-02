Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$20.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.11.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.5 %

FRU opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.