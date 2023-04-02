Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 538,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 103,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 27,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTEK shares. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

