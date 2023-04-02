Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

