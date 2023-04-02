Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $255.05. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

