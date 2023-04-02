Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $81,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Stock Up 1.5 %

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $92.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.