Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $81,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $92.78.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
