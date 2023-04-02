Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

