Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NYSE AXP opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

