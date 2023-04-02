Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IJH opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

