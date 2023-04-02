G999 (G999) Trading 23% Lower This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 23% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $10,543.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003013 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.