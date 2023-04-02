Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of GLPG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 250,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,852. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.31.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
