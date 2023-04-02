Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Galapagos Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 250,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,852. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.