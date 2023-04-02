Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New $11.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $216.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,580. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.71. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

