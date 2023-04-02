Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. 3M comprises approximately 0.6% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $105.11. 3,611,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

