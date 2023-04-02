Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 375,087 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,755,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,789. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

