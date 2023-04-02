Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Apr 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.2 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

