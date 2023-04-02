Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,027. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

