GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000.

GGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 476,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,429. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

