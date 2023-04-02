GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
GGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 476,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,429. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.