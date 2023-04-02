Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Garrett Motion Stock Up 5.2 %
GTXAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,453. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83.
Garrett Motion Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
