Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 5.2 %

GTXAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,453. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 1,361,000 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,584,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 655,150 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $6,807,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 682,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 254,572 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $3,773,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

