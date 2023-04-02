Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) versus Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Head to Head Review

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.96 $432.00 million $0.24 77.38

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Barrick Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gatos Silver and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 33.00%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Barrick Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Gatos Silver on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

