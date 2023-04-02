GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,567.0 days.
GCC Stock Performance
Shares of GCC stock remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Friday. GCC has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of GCC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
