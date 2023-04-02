Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Gecina Stock Performance

Shares of GECFF remained flat at $100.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. Gecina has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GECFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Gecina

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Further Reading

