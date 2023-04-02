Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 959.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRRMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $97.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

